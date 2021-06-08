Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10,441.7% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Amgen by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.