Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

