Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $492.52. 101,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.50 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

