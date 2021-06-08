Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $51.08 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Facebook by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 28,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Facebook by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 27,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $334.15. 504,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

