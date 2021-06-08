Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 179.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

GS traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.44. 97,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,844. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

