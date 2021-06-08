Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,703 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

