Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.88. 19,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

