Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.00.

Emera stock opened at C$56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.51.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1021961 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

