Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $4,826,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

