Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

