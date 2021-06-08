Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.40

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 2907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

