Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.30. Endesa shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELEZF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

