Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 3.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 98,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,702,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Energy Fuels by 307.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.