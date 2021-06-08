EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. EnerSys posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 289,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,726. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.