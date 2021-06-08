Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGH. CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$53.43 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$51.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.