EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,424. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

