Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $1.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 4,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.43.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

