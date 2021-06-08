Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Envela shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 86,740 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

