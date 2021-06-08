Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

