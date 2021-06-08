Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,758 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

