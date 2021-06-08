Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 540,578 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

