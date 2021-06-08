Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 540,578 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
