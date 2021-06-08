Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

