Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,073. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

