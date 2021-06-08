Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 35,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

