Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88,787.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $530,677.52 and approximately $88,787.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.50 or 0.07540604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00170962 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,734,608 coins and its circulating supply is 182,705,195 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

