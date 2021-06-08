Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 5%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.18. 2,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

