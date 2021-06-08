Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,277.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,487.33 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

