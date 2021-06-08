Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 711,164 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

