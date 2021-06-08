Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,492. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

