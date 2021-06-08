Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

