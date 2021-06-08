F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSTX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 109,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,128. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.