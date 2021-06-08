Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cim LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.5% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.93. 205,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $337.69. The stock has a market cap of $949.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

