Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.53. The company had a trading volume of 419,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

