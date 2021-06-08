Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.02. The stock had a trading volume of 341,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

