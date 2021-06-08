Factom Market Capitalization Achieves $15.39 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004869 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $21,963.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Factom has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00253199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00230321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.01168478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,189.64 or 0.99825540 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,799,326 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

