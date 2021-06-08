Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Hits $5.95 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $33,250.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

