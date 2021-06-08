FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of FibroGen worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,465,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

