Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.