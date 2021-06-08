Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,398 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of SPX worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.