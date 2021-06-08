Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.