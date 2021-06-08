Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

