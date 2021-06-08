Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,547 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.50 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

