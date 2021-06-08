Financial Comparison: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AppYea has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppYea and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppYea and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.34 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.38

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

