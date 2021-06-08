FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 86.6% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and $1.16 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00962696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.43 or 0.09492072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049831 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.