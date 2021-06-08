First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 738.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

