First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

