First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.00.

