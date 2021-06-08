First Horizon Corp Acquires 18,923 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

