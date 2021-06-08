First Horizon Corp Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.01.

