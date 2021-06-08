First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce sales of $115.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

